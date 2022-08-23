Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Head-To-Head Review

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Magenta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.69 million ($2.58) -3.18 Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.14 million ($1.31) -1.27

Analyst Recommendations

Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magenta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and Magenta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Magenta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 60.78%. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 229.34%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Magenta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -43.78% -40.94% Magenta Therapeutics N/A -47.40% -40.19%

Volatility & Risk

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Magenta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants. The company also has a cell therapy program, E478, which is a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for stem cell-based gene therapy and genome editing. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with AVROBIO, Inc. for the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders; and Beam Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate the potential utility of MGTA-117 for conditioning of patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.