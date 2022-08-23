PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $50,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRA Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $51.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
PRA Group Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
