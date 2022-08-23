Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. 96,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

