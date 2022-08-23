Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.66. 22,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

