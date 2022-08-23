Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $675,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 117,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

