Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,757. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

