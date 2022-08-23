Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.21. 136,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

