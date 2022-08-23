Populous Trading Down 9.4% This Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Populous has a market cap of $6.78 million and $226,106.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00129620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

