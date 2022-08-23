Polker Market Capitalization Hits $796,154.04 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Polker has a market capitalization of $796,154.04 and approximately $196,510.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polker Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
