Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
Featured Stories
