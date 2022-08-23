Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 812,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 734,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

