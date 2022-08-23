Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0055

Playkey (PKT) traded up 41.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $95,545.04 and $47,443.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

