PlayFuel 24 Hour Volume Hits $167.00 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $820,622.45 and $167.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00074967 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

