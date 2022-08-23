PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $198,345.91

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $198,345.91 and $11.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

