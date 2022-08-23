Piper Sandler Trims Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Target Price to $14.00

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

Shares of SSIC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSIC. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.