PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Down 0.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 167,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 113,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

