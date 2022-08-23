Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 611,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $269.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

