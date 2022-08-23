Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Paul Read Acquires 150,000 Shares

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Paul Read acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £745,500 ($900,797.49).

Personal Assets Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:PNL traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 495 ($5.98). The company had a trading volume of 849,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,065. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 470.50 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 511.66 ($6.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is £453.22.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.