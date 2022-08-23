PERI Finance Reaches Market Cap of $790,312.93 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $790,312.93 and $521,236.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00769767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
