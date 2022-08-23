Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PRDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. 10,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,288. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

