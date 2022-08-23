Penguin Finance (PEFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,677.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Penguin Finance Coin Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars.

