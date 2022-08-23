PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTEL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.96 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,197.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

