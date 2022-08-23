PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

PayPie (PPP) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $531,963.32 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

