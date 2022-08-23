Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.03-2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $56.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.76. 167,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $367.21 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $649.58.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

