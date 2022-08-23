Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $629.67.

PANW traded down $5.46 on Monday, reaching $508.05. 2,919,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,722. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.00. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $367.21 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

