Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $715.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.58.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $54.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.56. 146,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $367.21 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.60 and a 200 day moving average of $531.94.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

