Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $2.03-2.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.46 on Monday, hitting $508.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,722. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $367.21 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.