Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Westwood Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of PANW traded up $59.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.20. The company had a trading volume of 215,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.21 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

