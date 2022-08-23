Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,986 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,792. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,136,552. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

