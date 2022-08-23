PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $11,136.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00770682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

