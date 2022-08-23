Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as high as $119.43 and last traded at $118.42, with a volume of 1375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.