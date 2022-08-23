Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $489,175.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $489,175.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,461.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.18 or 0.07670454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00158371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00265460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00718357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00622404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,610,776 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

