Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up approximately 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. 14,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,712. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

