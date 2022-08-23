Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

