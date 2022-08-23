Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.19. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,222. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.