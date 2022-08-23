Orion Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 22,481.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.53. 29,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.