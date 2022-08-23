Orion Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.71. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,433. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

