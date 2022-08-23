Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.99

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 7089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Organogenesis Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $530.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
