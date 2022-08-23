Opus Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (OPT) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Opus has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $14,961.07 and $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

