Oppenheimer Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.43.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.