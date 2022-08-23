Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

