OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
