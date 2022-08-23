OpenOcean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $712,691.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $712,691.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084120 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00770573 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

