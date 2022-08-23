ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 21,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,338. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

