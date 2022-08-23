ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $27,399.68 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 27th, James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 270,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,594. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $455.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 32.2% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

