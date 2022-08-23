Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

