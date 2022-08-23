Omni Trading Down 6.8% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00008451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00264836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,367 coins and its circulating supply is 563,051 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

