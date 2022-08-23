Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

