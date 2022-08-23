Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. 70,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.