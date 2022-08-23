OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $17.41 on Top Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. OKB has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $15.89 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $17.41 or 0.00080853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00075659 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.