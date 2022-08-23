Oiler Network Price Tops $0.0467 (OIL)

Oiler Network (OIL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Oiler Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oiler Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Oiler Network has a market cap of $284,557.82 and $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oiler Network

OIL is a coin. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

